Dr. Cynthia Alley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Alley, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Alley, MD
Dr. Cynthia Alley, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Alley works at
Dr. Alley's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus Associates3855 West Chester Pike Ste 335, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (610) 347-7672
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alley?
Everyone was very nice from the front desk to both technicians. Dr. Alley and Dr. Casado are outstanding physicians and are very thorough. Very happy with my visit.
About Dr. Cynthia Alley, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427086297
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alley works at
Dr. Alley has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.