Overview of Dr. Cynthia Alley, MD

Dr. Cynthia Alley, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Alley works at Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus Associates in Newtown Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.