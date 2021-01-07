Dr. Cynthia Angel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Angel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Angel's Office Locations
Gyn. Oncology Group of the Univ. of Rochester125 Lattimore Rd Ste 258, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 442-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angel is amazing! She is kind, truly listens to you, and treats you like you are an important individual to her. Her knowledge is exceptional. I was sent to her by my oncologist for a second opinion to see if there was anything else that could be don to help me. She came up with a plan that WORKED!
About Dr. Cynthia Angel, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811907504
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angel has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Angel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angel.
