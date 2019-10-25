Dr. Cynthia Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Baldwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Baldwin, MD
Dr. Cynthia Baldwin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. Baldwin works at
Dr. Baldwin's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Woman Care LLC1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 160, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 272-4701
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baldwin?
Been going to Dr Baldwin for 10 years and she is SIMPLY THE BEST! Very caring, intelligent and personable! Proactive with proventative healthcare! Love her!
About Dr. Cynthia Baldwin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639147911
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldwin works at
Dr. Baldwin has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baldwin speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.