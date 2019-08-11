See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Cynthia Beauchamp, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Beauchamp, MD

Dr. Cynthia Beauchamp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.

They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beauchamp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7150 Greenville Ave Ste 305, Dallas, TX 75231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diplopia
Esotropia
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 11, 2019
    Dr. Beauchamp has seen our daughter for a couple years and we always have a great experience with her and her staff. We highly recommended her and drive 3 and 1/2 hours to see her, if that tells you how much we appreciate her care.
    Matthew — Aug 11, 2019
    About Dr. Cynthia Beauchamp, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639399504
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Beauchamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beauchamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beauchamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beauchamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beauchamp has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beauchamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Beauchamp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beauchamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beauchamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beauchamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

