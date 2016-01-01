Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Canterbury Women's Health Care6167 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 322-2255
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1992899090
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Minnesota
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
Dr. Bergmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergmann accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bergmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bergmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.