Overview of Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD

Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Bergmann works at Canterbury Women's Healthcare in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.