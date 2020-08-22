Dr. Bindner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Bindner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Bindner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Bindner works at
Locations
1
Carolina OB/GYN4017 HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 651-6525Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Carolina OB/GYN1007 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-4343Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Carolina OB/GYN3515 Caduceus Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 651-6525Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bindner always makes sure to listen to what I have to say instead of just rushing through my appointment. She always speaks in terms I can understand and leaves me feeling better after my appointments!
About Dr. Cynthia Bindner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1942273420
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bindner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bindner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bindner works at
Dr. Bindner has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bindner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bindner speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bindner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bindner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.