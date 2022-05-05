Overview of Dr. Cynthia Brincat, MD

Dr. Cynthia Brincat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Brincat works at Rush Urogynecology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.