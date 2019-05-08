Overview

Dr. Cynthia Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.



Dr. Brown works at Sparks & Favor, P.C. in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.