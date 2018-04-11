Overview

Dr. Cynthia Bruns, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Bruns works at Crossroads Counseling and Psychiatric Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.