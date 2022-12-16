Overview of Dr. Cynthia Canga-Siao, MD

Dr. Cynthia Canga-Siao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Canga-Siao works at Alta Internal Medicine in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.