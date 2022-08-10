Dr. Cynthia Cantu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Cantu, DO
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Cantu, DO
Dr. Cynthia Cantu, DO is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Cantu's Office Locations
UTH Dezavala- Family Medicine4306 De Zavala Rd Bldg 1, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 450-6720
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved Dr. Cantu and her staff. Very caring doctor.
About Dr. Cynthia Cantu, DO
- Cosmetic Medicine
- English
- 1184088411
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantu.
