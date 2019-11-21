Overview

Dr. Cynthia Cantu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



Dr. Cantu works at Healthville Pharmacy in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.