Dr. Cynthia Castillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Castillo, MD
Dr. Cynthia Castillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
Ut Health Medical Arts & Research Center - Geriatrics Medicine Internal Medicine8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-4962
University of Texas Health Science Center7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-4000Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Cynthia Castillo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1457671018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine
