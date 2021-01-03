Overview of Dr. Cynthia Cathcart, MD

Dr. Cynthia Cathcart, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Pagosa Springs Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cathcart works at Southwest Oncology in Durango, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.