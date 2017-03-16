Dr. Cynthia Chabay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chabay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Chabay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Hamila Mossadeghi11601 Wilshire Blvd Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 275-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, patient, listened and carefully explained her recommendations.
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336158039
Education & Certifications
- UCLA & VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
- White Meml
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- U.C.L.A.
- Neurology
