Dr. Cynthia Chabay, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Chabay, MD

Dr. Cynthia Chabay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Chabay works at Dr. Cynthia Chabay in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chabay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hamila Mossadeghi
    11601 Wilshire Blvd Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2017
    About Dr. Cynthia Chabay, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336158039
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA & VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
    Internship
    • White Meml
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
