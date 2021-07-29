Overview

Dr. Cynthia Blair Chambless, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Blair Chambless works at CHAMBLESS CYNTHIA B MD OFFICE in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.