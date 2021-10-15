Overview of Dr. Cynthia Chao, DO

Dr. Cynthia Chao, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Chao works at CHAO CYNTHIA W DO in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.