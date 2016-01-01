Overview of Dr. Cynthia Chen, MD

Dr. Cynthia Chen, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Chen works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.