Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Chiu, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Chiu, MD
Dr. Cynthia Chiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Chiu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chiu's Office Locations
-
1
Richard H. Lee Jr MD Inc.491 30th St Ste 201, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 836-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiu?
My retinal specialist referred me to Dr. Chiu for cataract surgeries on both eyes. The results she managed to achieve far exceeded my expectations. Both surgeries went well and her post-op appointments were comprehensive. Dr. Chiu’s surgical skills have improved the quality of my life exponentially. For anyone as fearful as I was to undergo eye surgery of any kind, I recommend Dr. Chiu for both her technical brilliance in the operating room and her follow-up care in the office.
About Dr. Cynthia Chiu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306852629
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu works at
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.