Overview of Dr. Cynthia Chrosniak, MD

Dr. Cynthia Chrosniak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Chrosniak works at Chrosniak Schwartzbauer & Mehta MD PA in Olney, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.