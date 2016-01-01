Dr. Churchill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Churchill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Churchill, MD
Dr. Cynthia Churchill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Churchill works at
Dr. Churchill's Office Locations
1
Columbus Va Ambulatory Care Center420 N James Rd, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 257-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
North Community Counseling - Bridge4897 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 Directions (614) 846-2588
3
Newark Va Clinic1855 W MAIN ST, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 788-8329
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Cynthia Churchill, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
