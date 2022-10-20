Dr. Cynthia Cornelius is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Cornelius
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Cornelius
Dr. Cynthia Cornelius is a Podiatry Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Cornelius works at
Dr. Cornelius' Office Locations
Brookfield Podiatry246 Federal Rd Ste C21, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 740-8637
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She addressed all of my concerns. This is the second time I have seen Dr. Cornelius (with follow-ups). She is very personable and wants to help you solve the issue you are having with your feet. Would definitely recommend her to others (have already done so). Jan (her assistant) is also very pleasant and efficient.
About Dr. Cynthia Cornelius
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF VALPARAISO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornelius has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornelius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornelius works at
Dr. Cornelius speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelius.
