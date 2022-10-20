See All Podiatrists in Brookfield, CT
Dr. Cynthia Cornelius

Podiatry
4.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Brookfield, CT
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Cornelius

Dr. Cynthia Cornelius is a Podiatry Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Cornelius works at Brookfield Podiatry in Brookfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cornelius' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brookfield Podiatry
    Brookfield Podiatry
246 Federal Rd Ste C21, Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 740-8637

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Athlete's Foot
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Ingrown Toenail
Peripheral Nerve Injections
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    She addressed all of my concerns. This is the second time I have seen Dr. Cornelius (with follow-ups). She is very personable and wants to help you solve the issue you are having with your feet. Would definitely recommend her to others (have already done so). Jan (her assistant) is also very pleasant and efficient.
    — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Cynthia Cornelius

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235287079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF VALPARAISO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Cornelius is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cornelius has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cornelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cornelius works at Brookfield Podiatry in Brookfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Cornelius’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornelius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornelius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

