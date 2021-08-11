Dr. Cynthia Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Costa, MD
Dr. Cynthia Costa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Research Medical Center.
Meritas Health Neurology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Costa had since moved to North Kansa City Hospital and I can not see her as she is a Hospitalist. Since then my health has began to decline. I have tried to see a new Neurologist twice but she offered no suggestions because I was not vaccinated for Covid.
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649558461
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Research Medical Center
Dr. Costa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Costa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costa has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.