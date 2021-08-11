Overview of Dr. Cynthia Costa, MD

Dr. Cynthia Costa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Costa works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.