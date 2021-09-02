Dr. Cynthia Crowder Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowder Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Crowder Hicks, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
- Mobile Infirmary
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Crowder is extremely thorough, She was pleasant and make sure I had exactly what I needed. Her staff was helpful and pleasant as well.
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538363726
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
