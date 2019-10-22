See All Neurologists in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Cynthia Dickerson, DO

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Dickerson, DO

Dr. Cynthia Dickerson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. 

Dr. Dickerson works at Blue Sky Neurology in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dickerson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Sky Neurology at Lutheran Medical Center
    3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 280, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 781-4485

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 22, 2019
Dr. Dickerson helped me after an accident / head injury. She was very professional and had great bedside manors. She went above and beyond with paperwork and assistance with my insurance. She even spent the time doing what her front staff would normally do, but took charge in order to assure things were expedited.
GAM — Oct 22, 2019
About Dr. Cynthia Dickerson, DO

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598252991
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynthia Dickerson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dickerson works at Blue Sky Neurology in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dickerson’s profile.

Dr. Dickerson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

