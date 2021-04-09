Dr. Dorsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Dorsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Dorsey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Dorsey works at
Locations
OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians, Mansfield, OH295 Glessner Ave Fl 4, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 522-2734
OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians335 Glessner Ave Fl 3, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 522-2734
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been her patient for.24 years and never have I doubted.a diagnosis, or a plan of treatment. Why? Because she explains all aspects fully and uses her skills and studies. I'm treated for hypothyroidism and pre- might be diabetes due to family history. She has watched, compared and check lab work. She sits with me and wants to know what has been happening medically in my life and I'd I've noticed any changes. I can always get a call back, an appointment and refill. Working at the hospital, I've seen her work and results in critical patients. She is devoted to her patients and has a super relationship with other health providers. Again, her knowledge, continuing studies have blown me away. She remains personable and attentive to her patients,their families and her staff. The staff has not had turnovers and her team of nurse practitioners are trusted and remain top in their skill, knowledge.
About Dr. Cynthia Dorsey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center Hosps
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorsey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorsey works at
Dr. Dorsey has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.