Overview

Dr. Cynthia Dorsey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Dorsey works at OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians, Mansfield, OH in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.