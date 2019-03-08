Dr. Cynthia English, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia English, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia English, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Texas Health Care6317 Harris Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 423-2002Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. English is an amazing doctor. She goes above and beyond expectations. She makes you feel comfortable. Asks about how your babies are doing. She is a very gentle and kind lady. I would COMPLETELY recommend her to anyone. Her office staff over the years has gotten better and more efficient. I have chose to overlook the front part so I can continue to see her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982803466
- Texas Tech University HSC
Dr. English has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. English accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. English has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. English on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.
