Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairfax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD
Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They completed their residency with University of Utah|University of Utah|University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland|University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland
Dr. Fairfax works at
Dr. Fairfax's Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7388
-
2
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 448-7390Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Idaho Urologic Institute840 N 4th E, Mountain Home, ID 83647 Directions (208) 639-4900Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center
- Steele Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fairfax?
In my opinion, the front end office staff, nurses, and Dr. Fairfax all do a great job! Check in/out and appointment setting are a breeze. The nurses are friendly and efficient. Dr. Fairfax does an excellant job of communicating with me about my condition, treatment options, and expectations.
About Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1417906330
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah|University of Utah|University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland|University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fairfax has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fairfax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fairfax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fairfax works at
Dr. Fairfax has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fairfax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fairfax speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairfax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairfax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairfax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairfax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.