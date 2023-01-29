Overview of Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD

Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They completed their residency with University of Utah|University of Utah|University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland|University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland



Dr. Fairfax works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID and Mountain Home, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.