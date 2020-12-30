Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Cynthia Fenberg4230 Bridgeport Way W Ste D, University Place, WA 98466 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fenberg is a fantastic doctor. She is so caring to her patients and has really helped me manage my foot pain over the years. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
