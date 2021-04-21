Dr. Cynthia Ferrelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Ferrelli, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Ferrelli, DPM
Dr. Cynthia Ferrelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Ferrelli's Office Locations
Cynthia S Ferrelli DPM NMD330 Harris Hill Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Ferrelli for plantar fasciitis pain. She took x-rays and showed me what horrible shape my feet were in. 3 months in and I can say my feet haven't felt this good since I was a teenager. She listened, she explained - she is very patient and very caring.
About Dr. Cynthia Ferrelli, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1710970108
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Hospital Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Canisius College
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrelli accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrelli.
