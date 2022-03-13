Overview of Dr. Cynthia Fok, MD

Dr. Cynthia Fok, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Fok works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.