Dr. Cynthia Fuller, MD
Dr. Cynthia Fuller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller's Office Locations
- 1 10901 E 76th St N, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 212-1051
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fuller is AMAZING!!! She has literally saved my daughter and has helped her become such a success story. Forever thankful for her!
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912010570
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
