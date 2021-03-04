Overview

Dr. Cynthia Geocaris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Geocaris works at Women's Care of Wisconsin in Shawano, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI, Neenah, WI and Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.