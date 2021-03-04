Dr. Cynthia Geocaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geocaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Geocaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Geocaris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Geocaris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Care of Wisconsin - Shawano100 County Road B, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 729-7105MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
BayCare General and Vascular Surgery720 S Van Buren St Ste 202, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 288-8250
-
3
Baycare Clinic Plastic Surgery2845 Greenbrier Rd Ste 230, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8000
-
4
Midwest Bariatric Solutions100 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 400, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 725-4527
-
5
Associates of Gastroenterology820 E Grant St Ste 230, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 725-4527
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geocaris?
I had a large hernia causing anemia. I met with the Dr. Geocaris and she clearly explained my problem and showed me pictures of the hernia before detailing how it could be repaired. I researched the procedure and watched it preformed on U-Tube. I viewed others who had this procedure and heard about their recovery experiences including levels of pain and difficulties while recovering immediately after surgery. I am the caregiver for my bedridden wife and was concerned about caring for her while recovering. She listened to my concerns and was very receptive to helping me. I requested the surgery as out-patient and went home the same day. I did not experience severe pain and only took over the counter medicine for 3 days. I was able to move in and out chairs and bed myself. Swallowing and eating on the diet was no problem. I wore an abdominal wrap while helping care for my wife. Dr. Geocaris did a wonderful job and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cynthia Geocaris, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265435853
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geocaris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geocaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geocaris works at
Dr. Geocaris has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geocaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Geocaris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geocaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geocaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geocaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.