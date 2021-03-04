See All General Surgeons in Shawano, WI
Dr. Cynthia Geocaris, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Geocaris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Geocaris works at Women's Care of Wisconsin in Shawano, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI, Neenah, WI and Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Care of Wisconsin - Shawano
    100 County Road B, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 729-7105
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    BayCare General and Vascular Surgery
    720 S Van Buren St Ste 202, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8250
  3. 3
    Baycare Clinic Plastic Surgery
    2845 Greenbrier Rd Ste 230, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8000
  4. 4
    Midwest Bariatric Solutions
    100 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 400, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 725-4527
  5. 5
    Associates of Gastroenterology
    820 E Grant St Ste 230, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 725-4527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Geocaris?

    Mar 04, 2021
    I had a large hernia causing anemia. I met with the Dr. Geocaris and she clearly explained my problem and showed me pictures of the hernia before detailing how it could be repaired. I researched the procedure and watched it preformed on U-Tube. I viewed others who had this procedure and heard about their recovery experiences including levels of pain and difficulties while recovering immediately after surgery. I am the caregiver for my bedridden wife and was concerned about caring for her while recovering. She listened to my concerns and was very receptive to helping me. I requested the surgery as out-patient and went home the same day. I did not experience severe pain and only took over the counter medicine for 3 days. I was able to move in and out chairs and bed myself. Swallowing and eating on the diet was no problem. I wore an abdominal wrap while helping care for my wife. Dr. Geocaris did a wonderful job and I highly recommend her.
    Peter Thompson — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Cynthia Geocaris, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265435853
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Geocaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geocaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geocaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geocaris has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geocaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Geocaris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geocaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geocaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geocaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.