Dr. Cynthia Gray, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Gray, MD
Dr. Cynthia Gray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Urology Clinic of Southwest Wa2101 NE 139th St Ste 285, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 892-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gray is a listener and puts you at ease. I find Dr Gray very knowledgeable. I would recommend her to my friends. Thank you for your service Dr Gray!
About Dr. Cynthia Gray, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
