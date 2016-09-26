Overview

Dr. Cynthia Griech-McCleery, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Griech-McCleery works at Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel in Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.