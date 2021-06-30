Dr. Grundy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cynthia Grundy, DPM
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Grundy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dr William M Scholl and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Grundy works at
Locations
-
1
South Shore Foot and Ankle951 Transport Dr Ste 4, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grundy?
Dr. Grundy is very pleasant. She has a wonderful bedside manner. She seems to really know her stuff and she explains everything so you can understand. She thorough. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cynthia Grundy, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508865098
Education & Certifications
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Dr William M Scholl
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grundy works at
Dr. Grundy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grundy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Grundy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grundy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.