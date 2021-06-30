Overview

Dr. Cynthia Grundy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dr William M Scholl and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Grundy works at South Shore Foot and Ankle in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.