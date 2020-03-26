Overview of Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD

Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Hahn works at Deaconess Medical Center EMR in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.