Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD
Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Hahn works at
Dr. Hahn's Office Locations
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 458-5800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hahn was on the on call neurosurgeon for Deaconess medical center the night I sustained an acute subdural hematoma. This type of head injury is often fatal. Dr. Hahn did an emergency surgery involving burr hole drainage to reduce the pressure building up in my brain. Well long story short the surgery was performed perfectly and I made a full recovery. The only lingering after effect is a little virtigo. Dr. Hahn absolutely saved my life. She is among the best of the best at what she does.
About Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1134262769
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
