Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD

Neurosurgery
2.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD

Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Hahn works at Deaconess Medical Center EMR in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Multicare Deaconess Hospital
    800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 458-5800
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Abscess
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Brain Abscess
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Dr. Hahn was on the on call neurosurgeon for Deaconess medical center the night I sustained an acute subdural hematoma. This type of head injury is often fatal. Dr. Hahn did an emergency surgery involving burr hole drainage to reduce the pressure building up in my brain. Well long story short the surgery was performed perfectly and I made a full recovery. The only lingering after effect is a little virtigo. Dr. Hahn absolutely saved my life. She is among the best of the best at what she does.
    Benjamin Kordash — Mar 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD
    About Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134262769
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahn works at Deaconess Medical Center EMR in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hahn’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

