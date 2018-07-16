Dr. Cynthia Halcin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halcin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Halcin, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Halcin, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Locations
Cynthia H. Halcin MD PA830 Executive Ln Ste 110, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 394-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I sincerely wish to express my gratitude and appreciation to you and your cohesive team of professionals, all are pleasant, knowledgeable, and filled with compassion. They represent the best in today’s health care professionals! In a world where so much negative abounds, where people find fault with so many aspects of the people and places around them, your office stands out as a beacon of light to all who enter. While I have had numerous medical procedures and experiences elsewhere, none pro
About Dr. Cynthia Halcin, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942270988
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

