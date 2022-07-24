Dr. Cynthia Harden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Harden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Harden, MD
Dr. Cynthia Harden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Harden's Office Locations
Beth Israel Med Ctr Neurology10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8888Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Union Square Urgent Medical Care110 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 481-3333Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday1:00pm - 6:00pm
14 Street Medical PC332 E 14Th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 481-3333Tuesday9:00am - 2:00pm
14 Street Medical PC912 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 481-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the top neurologist in NYC.
About Dr. Cynthia Harden, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477640563
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Harden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harden speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harden.
