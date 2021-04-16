Dr. Cynthia Harding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Harding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Harding, MD
Dr. Cynthia Harding, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Harding's Office Locations
SIMEDHealth Hand Center929 N US Highway 441 Ste 401, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-0981
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harding is smart, very down to earth and compassionate highly trained and knowledgeable professional. In successfully treating my dupuytren's contracture, she listened, interacted, and communicated in an exemplary fashion.
About Dr. Cynthia Harding, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912972118
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida-University Of Arizona-College-Medicine
- Univeristy Of Arizona-College Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harding has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harding has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.