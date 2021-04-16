Overview of Dr. Cynthia Harding, MD

Dr. Cynthia Harding, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Harding works at SIMEDHealth in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.