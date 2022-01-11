Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Harrington, MD
Dr. Cynthia Harrington, MD is a Dermatologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Center of Denton2214 Emery St Ste 300, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 384-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Harrington for over five years and have been completely satisfied with her expertise as well as her her mindful, caring manner. She is always happy to answer any questions and makes me feel comfortable and well cared for. Her staff are always freindly and efficient. She's a busy lady, so schedule ahead. Overall, I highly recommend Dr. Harrington!
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1538360102
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Harrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
