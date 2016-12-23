Dr. Cynthia Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland2305 Chambliss Ave NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 559-6171
Life Circle Pharmacy2301 N Ocoee St Ste A, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 339-1400
Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Center PC2253 Chambliss Ave NW Ste 202, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 559-9771
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
all i can say is she is the best
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063485571
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
