Overview of Dr. Cynthia Harris, MD

Dr. Cynthia Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Harris works at Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.