Dr. Cynthia Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Harris works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.