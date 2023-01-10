Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Hartman, DO
Dr. Cynthia Hartman, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Texas Health Women's Care10840 Texas Health Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (682) 212-6437
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Hartman was very thorough in he pre op visit and helped relieve my anxiety
About Dr. Cynthia Hartman, DO
- Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013269455
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
