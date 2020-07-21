Dr. Cynthia Henry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Henry, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Henry, DO is a Dermatologist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center, UH St. John Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Henry works at
Locations
-
1
Westshore Primary Care2535 Hale St Ste B, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 934-8858
-
2
Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center, LLC4350 Crocker Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 443-0435
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Henry for years. She always takes allot of time with me - explains everything and all options. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Cynthia Henry, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1225027337
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Impetigo and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
