Overview of Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD

Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.



Dr. Higgins works at Solace Behavioral Health LLC in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.