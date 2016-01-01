Dr. Cynthia Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Hill, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Hill, MD
Dr. Cynthia Hill, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
Advocare Society Hill Pediatrics, CHA, LLC834 Chestnut St Ste 306, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cynthia Hill, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1235170226
Education & Certifications
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
