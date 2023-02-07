Overview of Dr. Cynthia Hobdy, DPM

Dr. Cynthia Hobdy, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hobdy works at Bessemer Family Foot Clinic in Bessemer, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.