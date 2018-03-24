Dr. Horner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Horner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Horner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Horner works at
Online Care Group75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (844) 733-3627
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Every time I encourage someone new to use an online doctor’s service I specifically recommend Dr. Horner. She always has patients willing to wait to visit with her. She is aware of a patients needs and is willing to listen. She has an outstanding bedside manner and offers clear and concise advise. I am so grateful that she is available online. I personally have shown everyone I know who she is and how to use the online service. Fantastic doctor.
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1922092220
- Fairfax Family Prac
- Fairfax Fam Prac-Fairfax Hosp
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Duke University
- Family Practice
Dr. Horner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horner works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.