Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Hunt, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Hunt, MD
Dr. Cynthia Hunt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Hunt's Office Locations
- 1 576 Hartnell St, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cynthia Hunt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1346313434
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.